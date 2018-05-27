Bryce Dallas Howard thinks 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' - which was directed by her dad Ron Howard - is ''awesome''.
The 37-year-old actress has heaped praise on the newest spin-off of the 'Star Wars' franchise, which was directed by her father Ron Howard, as she believes the production - which centres on the life of a young Han Solo before he teams up with Luke Skywalker in the main series - is ''a hell of a movie''.
Ron, 64, posted a video of his daughter talking about the movie on his Twitter account, where she said: ''My dad was so privileged to be a part of this project, and I was so lucky because I got to actually go and watch him on the set and shadow him and learn from him. I can't remember the last time I saw him having this much fun, and this is a dude who has a lot of fun on a movie set.
''The crew, the cast, the story, I mean, this is an awesome movie. I've seen it many times, so I definitely can vouch for it. Not like anyone needs me to vouch for it. I'm just saying, it's a hell of a movie. It's so good.''
Bryce was in London promoting her own hit movie 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' when she recorded the video, but urged people to go and see 'Solo' before her production opens in June.
She added: ''Check it now because when 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' comes out, I want you to check that out. So, quick! Run!''
Ron accompanied the sweet video with a caption which thanked his daughter for her kind words.
He wrote: ''#SoloMovie greatest review I could ever get...from our daughter @BryceDHoward Wow...thanks Bryce (sic)''
'Solo: A Star Wars Story' was released on May 25, and features a cast including Alden Ehrenreich as the titular smuggler, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, and Emilia Clarke as Qi'ra.
