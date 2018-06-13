'Jurassic World' star Bryce Dallas Howard ha revealed her secrets to happiness, including the importance of helping friends with their body confidence - and how it helps her stay positive about herself.
Bryce Dallas Howard has stressed the importance of being confident in your skin.
The 37-year-old actress admitted she tries to build her close pals up, and insisted it is just as important to do the same to yourself when you feel down about your own insecurities.
Speaking to Good Housekeeping magazine, she said: ''If your girlfriend said, 'I'm so fat!' you would say, 'Please shut up - you're amazing.' You have to be as loyal to yourself as you are to the people you love.''
Bryce - whose father is film director Ron Howard - also revealed her beauty tips, and explained she keeps things low key when it comes to her makeup regime.
She added: ''I don't wear a lot of makeup, but I love Blinc mascara because I can take it off so easily.''
The 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' actress - whose dad is filmmaker Ron Howard - has also been motivated by her role in the dinosaur blockbuster, adding that the work-out regime was ''really fun'', and she's become interesting in doing her own stunts on set.
She said: ''For 'Jurassic', we would meet up and lift tires, and it was really fun. I became focused on achieving the stunts, like Tom Cruise does.''
Bryce also opened up about parenting, and the importance of communicating with her children.
She revealed: ''I'm into building any kind of scenario where your kids chat and you get to know them. We just installed a hoop above our garage, and my son and I are very excited about that.''
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
The dinosaurs are under threat in the sequel to 2015’s 'Jurassic World', which reunites Bryce...
Based on a true story, this lively and sometimes outrageous adventure is packed with twists...
This hugely enjoyable adventure is a loose remake of the 1977 Disney hit that blended...
Pete is a young boy who lives in the forest, not many little boys would...
With studios afraid of anything new or original, it's not surprising that the dinosaurs are...
When John Hammond first created InGen and prepared Jurassic Park, it was a colossal failure....
The park is officially open! Twenty two years after the disastrous attempt to bread dinosaurs...
The park is officially open! After several years and multiple (disastrous) attempts, Jurassic Park as...
Taking into account the lessons learnt on the islands Isla Nublar and Isla Sorna, the...
Films about cancer aren't generally this funny. And while this movie isn't a comedy, beyond...
A strongly issue-based story gives a terrific cast plenty to play with in this hugely...