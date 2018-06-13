Bryce Dallas Howard has stressed the importance of being confident in your skin.

The 37-year-old actress admitted she tries to build her close pals up, and insisted it is just as important to do the same to yourself when you feel down about your own insecurities.

Speaking to Good Housekeeping magazine, she said: ''If your girlfriend said, 'I'm so fat!' you would say, 'Please shut up - you're amazing.' You have to be as loyal to yourself as you are to the people you love.''

Bryce - whose father is film director Ron Howard - also revealed her beauty tips, and explained she keeps things low key when it comes to her makeup regime.

She added: ''I don't wear a lot of makeup, but I love Blinc mascara because I can take it off so easily.''

The 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' actress - whose dad is filmmaker Ron Howard - has also been motivated by her role in the dinosaur blockbuster, adding that the work-out regime was ''really fun'', and she's become interesting in doing her own stunts on set.

She said: ''For 'Jurassic', we would meet up and lift tires, and it was really fun. I became focused on achieving the stunts, like Tom Cruise does.''

Bryce also opened up about parenting, and the importance of communicating with her children.

She revealed: ''I'm into building any kind of scenario where your kids chat and you get to know them. We just installed a hoop above our garage, and my son and I are very excited about that.''