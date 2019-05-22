Bryce Dallas Howard kept the bra she wore in 'Rocketman'.

The 38-year-old actress plays Sir Elton John's mother Sheila Eileen in the biopic about the legendary singer's life and admitted that although she didn't get to keep any of the dresses she wore in the film, she did swipe the underwear she wore while shooting.

When asked on BBC Radio 2 whether she got to keep any of the dresses she wore in the film, she said: ''I wish no. I kept my brassier which was something.''

The 'Jurassic World' star - who is the daughter of Ron and Cheryl Howard - went on to explain that the movie benefited from having the music legend acting as a producer, and insisted he was ''totally open and vulnerable'' throughout the process.

She said: ''Thank goodness that Elton John is here and alive and well and a producer on the movie.

''For me as someone who also comes from a creative family, I'm a third generation actor you kind of think about what if someone maybe did the movie of my dad and I would want to be a part of that and I would want him to do that.

''And people always assume that you would want to protect yourself but actually Elton walks this path of being totally open and vulnerable.''

Bryce ''grew up'' with Elton's music but didn't know exactly who he was until she watched the 1994 Disney animated film 'The Lion King' - which the musician co-wrote the soundtrack to with Sir Tim Rice.

She said: ''I really grew up knowing Elton's music not because I discovered it but because it was just because it was part of the kind of soundscape of my childhood. And then I only then realised that this music was all from the same person when I saw the 'Lion King'.''