Bryce Dallas Howard kept the bra she wore when shooting her scenes as Elton John's mother in 'Rocketman'.
Bryce Dallas Howard kept the bra she wore in 'Rocketman'.
The 38-year-old actress plays Sir Elton John's mother Sheila Eileen in the biopic about the legendary singer's life and admitted that although she didn't get to keep any of the dresses she wore in the film, she did swipe the underwear she wore while shooting.
When asked on BBC Radio 2 whether she got to keep any of the dresses she wore in the film, she said: ''I wish no. I kept my brassier which was something.''
The 'Jurassic World' star - who is the daughter of Ron and Cheryl Howard - went on to explain that the movie benefited from having the music legend acting as a producer, and insisted he was ''totally open and vulnerable'' throughout the process.
She said: ''Thank goodness that Elton John is here and alive and well and a producer on the movie.
''For me as someone who also comes from a creative family, I'm a third generation actor you kind of think about what if someone maybe did the movie of my dad and I would want to be a part of that and I would want him to do that.
''And people always assume that you would want to protect yourself but actually Elton walks this path of being totally open and vulnerable.''
Bryce ''grew up'' with Elton's music but didn't know exactly who he was until she watched the 1994 Disney animated film 'The Lion King' - which the musician co-wrote the soundtrack to with Sir Tim Rice.
She said: ''I really grew up knowing Elton's music not because I discovered it but because it was just because it was part of the kind of soundscape of my childhood. And then I only then realised that this music was all from the same person when I saw the 'Lion King'.''
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Rachel, Becky and Niopha; The Unthanks, 'Unaccompanied, As We Are'; returned to Kent in their latest incarnation to sing songs old and new in their...
An interview with Glasgow's up and coming popstars HYYTS.
The albums we loved most this month.
The dinosaurs are under threat in the sequel to 2015’s 'Jurassic World', which reunites Bryce...
Based on a true story, this lively and sometimes outrageous adventure is packed with twists...
This hugely enjoyable adventure is a loose remake of the 1977 Disney hit that blended...
Pete is a young boy who lives in the forest, not many little boys would...
With studios afraid of anything new or original, it's not surprising that the dinosaurs are...
When John Hammond first created InGen and prepared Jurassic Park, it was a colossal failure....
The park is officially open! Twenty two years after the disastrous attempt to bread dinosaurs...
The park is officially open! After several years and multiple (disastrous) attempts, Jurassic Park as...
Taking into account the lessons learnt on the islands Isla Nublar and Isla Sorna, the...
Films about cancer aren't generally this funny. And while this movie isn't a comedy, beyond...
A strongly issue-based story gives a terrific cast plenty to play with in this hugely...