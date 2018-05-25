Bryce Dallas Howard suffered from ''Swamp Crotch'' whilst filming 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'.

The 37-year-old actress reprises her role as Claire Dearing in the fifth installment of the dinosaur action franchise and whilst shooting scenes on location in the sweltering heat in Hawaii - which is used as the set for the fictional Isla Nublar in the movie - her outfits would show up embarrassing sweat patches from the intense action scenes.

But Bryce came up with an ingenious solution to her sweat problem.

Speaking on 'The Graham Norton Show', she confessed: ''It was so hot in the jungle that my trousers showed all the sweat! So I used a hair dryer to get rid of the stain - it became so normal I would do it all the time and in front of anyone.''

Her co-star Chris Pratt, 38, also revealed another challenging part of the shoot was when the cast had to spend long hours submerged in water so director J. A. Bayona could get the perfect shot.

Pratt hinted that the cast resorted to ''peeing in the pool'' in between takes even though they weren't meant to, because he never saw anyone go for a bathroom break.

The Hollywood hunk explained: ''We were nine days in the water and there was a lot of chlorine - there were a lot of people in there! And whilst you weren't supposed to pee in the pool nobody actually got out!''

Bryce interjected to tell Chris he wasn't supposed to spill their on-set secrets and joked that she tried to ''stay dehydrated'' to stop her needing to pee.

She said: ''There was a certain amount of freedom being in the water! You've been telling that story for seven months now and I am so very ashamed - I did try to remain dehydrated!''