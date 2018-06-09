Bryce Dallas Howard loved working with Chris Pratt - because he's tall.

The 37-year-old actress - who has children Theo, 11, and five-year-old Beatrice with husband Seth Gabel - admitted it was unusual for her to be able to draw herself up to her full 5ft 7in while shooting 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' as her male co-stars don't usually reach the heights of 6ft 2in Chris.

She said: ''It's awesome - Chris is the best. He's one of those happy, hilarious people.

''Plus he's so tall, which is great because I'm kind of tall too.

''I'm used to slumping down next to the people that I work with so that it looks OK in the frame.

''It was great to be back with Chris and to stand proud and tall.''

Bryce and Chris also worked out together to get in shape for the film, but things got competitive between them in the gym.

She told Closer magazine: ''We would work out on the rower a lot.

''Chris had this record, 53 seconds for 350 metres or something.

''All I could get it down to was 106 seconds, so it was upsetting because I couldn't win. I'm still working on it.''

The actress is looking forward to her kids seeing the movie, though she's not sure what she can do next that will capture their attention in the same way.

She said: ''They're really excited. It's pretty cool for them right now, to the point where I don't know what I'm going to do after this.

''I know my kids will see the film and I feel lucky to be in a movie that might touch their imagination the way the first one touched mine.''