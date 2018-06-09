Bryce Dallas Howard loved working with Chris Pratt - because he's tall so she doesn't have ti ''slump down'' in their scenes.
Bryce Dallas Howard loved working with Chris Pratt - because he's tall.
The 37-year-old actress - who has children Theo, 11, and five-year-old Beatrice with husband Seth Gabel - admitted it was unusual for her to be able to draw herself up to her full 5ft 7in while shooting 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' as her male co-stars don't usually reach the heights of 6ft 2in Chris.
She said: ''It's awesome - Chris is the best. He's one of those happy, hilarious people.
''Plus he's so tall, which is great because I'm kind of tall too.
''I'm used to slumping down next to the people that I work with so that it looks OK in the frame.
''It was great to be back with Chris and to stand proud and tall.''
Bryce and Chris also worked out together to get in shape for the film, but things got competitive between them in the gym.
She told Closer magazine: ''We would work out on the rower a lot.
''Chris had this record, 53 seconds for 350 metres or something.
''All I could get it down to was 106 seconds, so it was upsetting because I couldn't win. I'm still working on it.''
The actress is looking forward to her kids seeing the movie, though she's not sure what she can do next that will capture their attention in the same way.
She said: ''They're really excited. It's pretty cool for them right now, to the point where I don't know what I'm going to do after this.
''I know my kids will see the film and I feel lucky to be in a movie that might touch their imagination the way the first one touched mine.''
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
The dinosaurs are under threat in the sequel to 2015’s 'Jurassic World', which reunites Bryce...
Based on a true story, this lively and sometimes outrageous adventure is packed with twists...
This hugely enjoyable adventure is a loose remake of the 1977 Disney hit that blended...
Pete is a young boy who lives in the forest, not many little boys would...
With studios afraid of anything new or original, it's not surprising that the dinosaurs are...
When John Hammond first created InGen and prepared Jurassic Park, it was a colossal failure....
The park is officially open! Twenty two years after the disastrous attempt to bread dinosaurs...
The park is officially open! After several years and multiple (disastrous) attempts, Jurassic Park as...
Taking into account the lessons learnt on the islands Isla Nublar and Isla Sorna, the...
Films about cancer aren't generally this funny. And while this movie isn't a comedy, beyond...
A strongly issue-based story gives a terrific cast plenty to play with in this hugely...