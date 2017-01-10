The Jurassic World star left New York University's Tisch School for the Arts in 2003, partway through her drama degree, as her acting career was beginning to take off.

However, the 35-year-old has now revealed that she is determined to graduate, even though she is considering changing her majoring subject to sociology.

"I'm a heartbeat away from completing it (the degree)," she told the New York Daily News. "I haven't been at school since then (2003) - and actually all that time I've been chipping away at my degree.

"The irony of it all is that I was a drama major, and now I've done so much of it in sociology that I'm probably going to end up being a sociology major."

Though completing her degree is taking a long time, Bryce, the daughter of acclaimed director Ron Howard, has no regrets over her decision to abandon her studies to pursue film roles.

"That was the right thing to do at that time and I do feel good about it," she said. "I was very focused on school and was auditioning simultaneously - when I eventually got a job that was my focus."

In addition to finishing her degree, the actress is set to begin filming a sequel to Jurassic World later this year (17).

The 2015 reboot of the dinosaur adventure franchise was a smash hit, with Bryce and her co-star Chris Pratt earning praise for their on-screen chemistry.

She also revealed that a romantic moment between in the film was completely unscripted, adding, "We weren't supposed to kiss in the first film - that was something we did spontaneously on an alt(ernative) take."

The follow-up to Jurassic World is due to hit cinemas next year (18).