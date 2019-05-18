'Rocketmat' actress Bryce Dallas Howard revealed she always makes a point of saying ''thanks'' the set when she finishes work on a movie.
The 'Rocketman' actress admitted she can be superstitious and follows a regular ritual whenever filming has wrapped, as well as having the traditional actor's avoidance of uttering the title of Shakespeare's play 'Macbeth'.
Asked if she has any on-set superstitions, she told Total Film: ''I don't say the Scottish play. I won't say that word.
''I also thank every set before I leave. People don't notice I do it. I'm very stealth.
''But before I leave a set, what you'll see is that I just stand there and look around. Then you'll see me kiss my hand and press it to the wall. Just me being like, 'Thank you.' ''
The 38-year-old actress has made an effort to keep away from her phone when she's working - but it means she now has to take ''absolutely everything'' else on set with her.
She admitted: ''[I take] absolutely everything! I've always had this problem. The one thing I don't take is my phone. I really try to minimise the amount of time I'm on it when I'm on set. It changes everything.
''Because I don't have my phone, that means I have to bring a library, entertainment, food to sustain me for days and days.
''It's ridiculous. I try to keep it analogue and not digital. I'll bring a backpack. Usually a purse, but sometimes I'll bring a roller case.''
Howard revealed she always kicks off her day's filming with a ''big breakfast'' while sitting in the make-up chair.
She said: ''People often go to their trailer but I like to go straight into the make-up chair. I have my breakfast while I'm there. That's the first thing I do... I don't really like to say too much at lunch, but I like to eat a really big breakfast for that reason.
''When I was doing 'Rocketman', pretty much every day started with gluten-free crumpets. Oh my gosh, the crumpets! I can't get gluten-free crumpets here in the States. Sometimes I see if they have any green juice, or, if my energy is getting low, I graze by the gummies.''
