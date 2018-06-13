Bryan Singer is the director credited with helming 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.

The long-awaited Queen biopic was originated by the 52-year-old filmmaker, who directed much of the movie, but he abruptly left the project during the production after clashing with actor Rami Malek.

As a result, 'Eddie the Eagle' director Dexter Fletcher was brought in to finish the film.

Despite this, Singer has still been handed the directing credit.

Producer Graham King told Empire: ''Bryan Singer is the credited director of the film. Basically, Bryan had some personal issues going on.

''He wanted to hiatus the movie to deal with them, and the movie had to get finished. That was what it came down to ... It wasn't about reinventing the wheel.

''We needed someone who would have some creative freedom, but work inside a box. [Fletcher] did us a real favour.''

Meanwhile, Ben Hardy - who stars as Roger Taylor in the eagerly awaited biopic - recently admitted he pretended he knew how to play the drums to secure a role in 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.

The actor revealed he lied to producers in order to seal the job, admitting it was ''a little bit naughty''.

Ben explained: ''I play Roger Taylor ... I was a little bit naughty, I told them I could play drums and then ... that's what they say, isn't it?

''Tell them you can do it and sort the rest out later. They asked me to play a song as part of the audition and I went away and had drum lessons every day and bought a drum kit and just about managed to learn one song.''