Bryan Ferry will reunite with his Roxy Music bandmates for a one-off performance at their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

The 73-year-old singer, saxophonist Andy Mackay and guitarist Phil Manzanera will perform on stage together for the first time since 2011 at the ceremony on Friday (29.03.19) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The trio will be joined by a group of musicians who have either worked with Ferry or Roxy over the years.

The band's drummer Paul Thompson and former synth player Brian Eno - who was in the group between 1970 and 1973 - are unable to take part due to prior commitments.

However, Chris Spedding, Neil Jason and Fonzi Thornton are all on board.

Only Ferry, Eno, Mackay, Manzanera, Thompson, late bass player Graham Simpson and keyboardist Eddie Jobson will become inducted.

Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon and John Taylor have been tasked with inducting the 'Jealous Guy' hitmakers.

The band last toured together on their 'Roxy Music: For Your Pleasure Tour' to celebrate the band's 40th anniversary.

The run featured shows in the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

In an interview in 2014, Manzanera stated that the glam art rock group, who achieved 10 top 10 singles between 1972 and 1982, were unlikely to reunite again and release new music.

When asked about the possibility of putting out another album, the musician said: ''We all listened to it and thought, 'We can't do this.

''It's not going to be any good. Let's just bin it.'

''And so it's just sitting there on our personal computers. Maybe one day it'll get finished. But there's no point in putting it out if it's not great.''

The band's last record was 1982's 'Avalon'.

Roxy Music's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction will be aired on HBO April 27.