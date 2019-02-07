Bryan Ferry, Michael Bolton, Four Tops, Thin Lizzy and Gloria Gaynor are among the legendary acts set to perform at this year's Rewind Festival.

The annual throwback festival is set to return to Perth in Scotland, Macclesfield and Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire this summer.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bryan - who shot to fame as the lead vocalist of the glam art rock group Roxy Music, who achieved 10 top 10 singles between 1972 and 1982 - will headline Rewind Scotland on July 21.

He sad: ''Really looking forward to returning to Scotland again this year to perform at Rewind Festival.''

The likes of Lisa Stansfield, Belinda Carlisle, Hazel O'Connor, Midge Ure, Bjorn Again, The Skids and Big Country are also set to play the final day in Perth.

'I Want To Know What Love Is' hitmakers Foreigner make their Rewind debut the night before (July 20).

Founding member Mick Jones said: ''We are excited to be part of Rewind Festival. Scottish fans have always been great to us, and we look forward to bringing them an amazing show.''

The likes of Lulu, Paul Young, Eddi Reader, Joyce Sims, Black Box, The Dire Straits Experience, The Undertones, The Primitives and Hipsway will also perform at Stone Palace.

Lulu said: ''I am excited to come home to Scotland and perform at Rewind Festival for the first time. It is going to be a fantastic weekend of live music from start to finish at Scone Palace. I look forward to rockin' out with you!''

Disco queen Gloria Gaynor is set to headline August 3 at Capesthorne Hall, Macclesfield, where she will perform on the same day as Bananarama, Tiffany, Heather Small, Hazel O'Connor, UB40 (feat. Ali Campbell and Astro), The Dire Straits Experience, Neville Staple, The Undertones and The Primitives.

Rock legends Thin Lizzy will close the North festival on August 4, with Level 42, Heaven 17, Joyce Sims, Cutting Crew, Black Box, Bjorn Again, The Selecter and From The Jam joining them.

'The Boys Are Back in Town' hitmakers' guitarist, Scott Gorham said: ''It's an honour to play Rewind - with so many classic artists on the bill it's going to be a day to remember.''

Rewind South will be treated to a performance by Motown legends the Four Tops, who will headline August 17.

Lulu, Heaven 17, Heather Small, Tiffany, Kim Appleby, UB40 (featuring Ali Campbell and Astro), The Dire Straits Experience and The Undertones will head down to Temple Island Meadows to support the 'Reach Out I'll Be There' hitmakers.

The throwback extravaganza will conclude with a headlining set from rock legend Michael Bolton, who will close the festival in Henley-on-Thames on August 18, joined by a stellar line-up featuring Sister Sledge, Belinda Carlisle, Paul Young, Midge Ure, Hazel O'Connor, The Wailers, The Selecter, Neville Staple and From The Jam.

