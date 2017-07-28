'Breaking Bad' actor Bryan Cranston thinks there is a greater gender divide in Hollywood and insists men have it much easier.
Bryan Cranston believes Hollywood ''spits out women'' when they are older.
The 61-year-old actor - who has starred in several movies, including 'Power Rangers', as well as TV series 'Breaking Bad' - has blasted the film industry's ''double standards'', insisting men have it much easier than women.
Speaking on 'Good Morning Britain' on Thursday (27.07.17), Cranston said: ''It's great for me. I can't complain about it but I think honestly there's probably a double standard to that; I think it's a lot more difficult with women.
''There's an old phrase that said Hollywood eats up women in their 20s and spits them out in their 30s because it's so hard.
''We love youth and beauty and we embrace that. But women have a more difficult time. When they say a man, he's getting dignified, a woman, oh is getting older now and it's unfortunate.''
Cranston isn't the only actor who believes that Hollywood has a different stance between men and women.
'Mad Men' actress Elisabeth Moss claimed she has been on the wrong end of ''sexist'' actions, insisting there is an issue with the gender wage gap.
She said: ''Have I experienced sexism like Peggy did in the 1960s? Of course not.
''But have there been times when I haven't made as much as a man? I'm sure. And it's a factual thing, not a matter of opinion. That's sexist.''
Dame Julie Walters has also blasted the gender pay gap in the movie industry as ''wrong''.
The 67-year-old actress is furious women are often given much lower salaries than their male co-stars, insisting the disparity makes no sense.
She recently said: ''[Men are] earning more money. Why? It's the same bloody job!
''It's women who go to the cinema more, generally speaking, so it doesn't make sense from that point of view either. I think it's wrong. Equal pay is the answer.''
