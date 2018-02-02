Bryan Cranston has retired from signing autographs.

The 61-year-old 'Breaking Bad' actor revealed on Twitter on Thursday (01.02.18) that he has decided to put down the pen and stop signing autographs for his fans, after he has become ''overwhelmed'' with the volume of requests he's received.

Bryan noted that he would still be taking selfies with his loyal fans in person, but wouldn't be taking any further requests.

His tweet read: ''Friends,

''After 18 years of signing everything for fans - I'm retiring. Overwhelmed by requests and I just can't do it anymore.

''I love meeting fans and will personalize pix in person, but that's all. Thanks for your understanding. See you on the street - we'll take a selfie! Bryan (sic)''

It comes after the 'Malcolm in the Middle' star - who has 24-year-old daughter Taylor with his wife Robin Dearden - admitted he was pleased to have found fame later in his life, as he was able to create a ''solid foundation'' throughout his 20s without the pressure of the spotlight getting in the way.

Asked how he thinks his life would have turned out if he was famous in his youth, Bryan said: ''I'm grateful it happened later, because I was able to develop a sound foundation of my life without any level of fame given to a boy. One of the traps in being a celebrity is, there's a certain curfew that I have in my mind. If I'm out in public, every time I feel it, I look at my watch to see what time it is, and almost invariably, it's around 10:30 pm. I'm starting to feel a waning of the evening. The energy has changed. I attribute it to alcohol. My wife and I squeeze each other's legs, and it's time to leave.''