Bryan Cranston doesn't worry about ratings or box office success.

The 'Breaking Bad' star holds his own work to a ''high standard'' so is only interested in taking on projects that bring him personal satisfaction, rather than what will be a hit critically and commercially.

He said: There's so much product out there, all the time, it's 'Do this!' 'Do this!' 'Do this!'

''But, for me, it's not about how much a movie makes or the TV ratings or the awards.

''I hold myself to a high standard.

''I want to reach a level of accomplishment with the characters I take on and the stories I tell.

''I can only be true to myself, so my measure of success is entirely personal.''

The 62-year-old actor voices Chief in Wes Anderson's new animation 'Isle of Dogs' and he jumped at the chance to work on the movie, even though he didn't know at the time he wouldn't appear on screen.

He told Radio Times magazine: ''I absolutely loved Anderson's 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' so when the word came through that West wanted me, I was more than ready.

''It was only later I found out it was stop-motion animation.''

But Bryan insists the news didn't come as a disappointment.

He said: ''Not for a moment. I don't have that sort of prejudice, which regards animation as only for kids.

''Good storytelling is good storytelling and this material is best told in an animated version.

''If you tried to do it as live action, I don't think it would work so well as a parable.

''It opens you up to a different culture, a different language and environment and that's exactly what art should be doing.''