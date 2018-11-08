Bryan Cranston has confirmed the 'Breaking Bad' movie is happening - and he'd love to join the cast.

The creator of the popular AMC series, Vince Gilligan, is penning a script for a two-hour production based on the drama, which told the tale of Cranston's anti-hero character, mild-mannered teacher-turned-drug baron Walter White.

Appearing on 'The Dan Patrick Show' after reports surfaced about the spin-off, Cranston responded: ''Yes, there appears to be a movie version of 'Breaking Bad'.

''But I, honestly have not even read the script. So I couldn't tell you.''

Though the 'Why Him?' star isn't involved as of yet, Gilligan did make him aware of the film, which has the tentative title, Greenbrier', and will follow ''the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom''.

He said: ''I have not gotten the script. I had not read the script, so there's a question of whether we'd even see Walter White in this movie! Think about that one.''

And the 62-year-old star admitted he would jump at the chance to reprise his role should the screenwriter ask him.

He said: ''I would, absolutely [be in it].

''It's Vince Gilligan. If Vince Gilligan asked me to do it, sure, absolutely. He's a genius.''

Though not much is known about the movie, Cranston teased that it will allow some of the other characters' journey's to be completed.

Praising Gilligan, he added: ''It's a great story, and there's a lot of people who felt that they wanted to see some sort of completion to some of these storylines that were left open.

''This idea, from what I was told, gets into at least a couple of the characters who were not completed as far as their journey.

''I can't wait to see all those people again ... even if I just come by to visit!''

It's still not known whether it will be shown in cinemas or aired on television.

However, the feature will be set in the pre-existing 'Breaking Bad' world, and it has been suggested that Bob Odenkirk, who starred as Saul Goodman in the The movie will begin production in Albuquerque - where the original series was filmed and set - later this month, right up until February, 2019.

The ambitious production requires 300 local crew members, 16 actors and approximately 450 background actors.

Gilligan will be at the helm and also serve as executive producer alongside Mark Johnson and Melissa Bernstein - both of whom worked on 'Breaking Bad' and the spin-off.

Following the success of 'Better Call Saul' - which explains how lawyer Jimmy McGill (Odenkirk) became the corrupt Saul Goodman who featured heavily in 'Breaking Bad' - Gilligan previously said he was open to revisiting other character's for future spin-offs, including Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), admitting ''anything's possible''.

He said: ''I think there's an excellent chance of any or all of these folks showing up...[but] you will not see Walt or Jesse in Season 4 of 'Better Call Saul'.

''We would be sorely remiss if we didn't have these guys on the show before it ended.''