Bryan Cranston got caught having sex on a train on his honeymoon.

The 'Breaking Bad' actor and his wife Robin recently celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary and Bryan, 61, has opened up about the embarrassing incident which happened when they were enjoying a post-wedding break in Europe.

He told chat show host Conan O'Brien: ''My beautiful wife Robin and I, who celebrated our 28th anniversary recently, we were in Europe for our honeymoon and one of the parts of the trip was to go from Switzerland to Italy, and they said, 'Take the train'.

''The travel agent said, 'By the way, the third tunnel is 50 minutes long. It's traditional for honeymooners to take advantage of that time.'

''We're reclining, going, and we're enjoying our love making. Within a short period of time, I start seeing the features of my beautiful wife's face, and I'm thinking my eyes are getting acclimated to this... Within seconds, WHAM, we're out in broad daylight.''

Bryan revealed that the pair were entirely visible to their fellow passengers and Robin panicked.

He added: ''And my gorgeous wife says to me those three words you always want to hear, 'Get off me.'''

Meanwhile, Bryan recently revealed how thankful he is that his career didn't take off until he was older as he was able to create a ''solid foundation'' throughout his 20s without fame getting in the way.

Asked how he thinks his life would have turned out if he was famous in his youth, Bryan said: ''I'm grateful it happened later, because I was able to develop a sound foundation of my life without any level of fame given to a boy. One of the traps in being a celebrity is, there's a certain curfew that I have in my mind. If I'm out in public, every time I feel it, I look at my watch to see what time it is, and almost invariably, it's around 10:30 pm. I'm starting to feel a waning of the evening. The energy has changed. I attribute it to alcohol. My wife and I squeeze each other's legs, and it's time to leave.''