Bryan Cranston can't wait to work with Ben Affleck again because he thinks the Oscar winner is one of the best directors in Hollywood.
The former Breaking Bad star teamed up with Affleck for 2012's Argo, which picked up the Best Picture Oscar, and Cranston admits working with the actor/director was a career highlight.
"I think the best thing about Ben is his insight," he tells WENN. "He has total willingness and courage to get down into the dirt as a director. I think he's a very good actor but he's an even better director.
"What I learned from Ben is creating physical obstacles. If a character has an easy arc it's not interesting. So if you put physical obstacles in that character's way, that he or she needs to get around, somehow it adds to the anxiety that an audience wants to feel. He's brilliant at that."
And Cranston laughs off any thought of Affleck being a dummy who got lucky: "He's got a terrific mind. Any time there were breaks doing Argo he would relax by doing The New York Times crossword puzzle - and he would pound it out."
Affleck makes his return as a director and star with new movie Live By Night, which he also wrote. The period gangster movie, which also features Elle Fanning, Chris Messina, and Scott Eastwood, marks his first film as a director since Argo.
The Gone Girl star, who has also directed the critically-acclaimed The Town and Gone Baby Gone, is also slated to write and direct an upcoming stand-alone Batman movie, in which he'll reprise his Caped Crusader from last year's (16) Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice.
Writer-director John Hamburg continues to recycle the formula that made his first hit Meet the...
Stephanie has always been a very intelligent girl and both her parents were joyous when...
Go Go Power Rangers! Billy Cranston, Jason Lee Scott, Kimberly Hart, Trini Kwan and Zack...
Robert 'Bob' Mazur is a federal agent who has been assigned the task of going...
Will and Jillian are in love and both have recently graduated collage. Jillian managed to...
This animated trilogy concludes on a very high note with this smart, involving and often...
An entertaining film about sobering true events, this is the story of notorious screenwriter Dalton...
Po and The Furious Five return in Kung Fu Panda 3! Po might now be...
'Dalton Trumbo had gone from novelist to a successful career as a Hollywood screenwriter which...
Po the giant panda may be ever increasing his prowess at kung-fu, but he still...
For a blockbuster about gigantic radioactive monsters, this is a remarkably humane movie. But then...
Joe Brody and his wife Sandra are working at a nuclear power plant when disaster...
Following a series of disastrous calamities in New York, the government are desperately trying to...
While the government go about trying to pass off a series of catastrophic events as...