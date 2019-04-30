Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening have both been nominated for Tony Awards.

The 'Breaking Bad' star is up for Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role In A Play for his performance in 'Network', which is an adaptation of the 1976 film about a fictional television network that is struggling with poor ratings.

The 'American Beauty' actress is in with a chance of winning the Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Play prize for her portrayal of the character Kate Keller in the 2019 Broadway adaptation of Arthur Miller's 1947 play 'All My Sons'.

Cranston faces stiff competition from 'The Ferryman' star Paddy Considine, 'To Kill a Mockingbird' actor Jeff Daniels, 'Burn This' leading man Adam Driver and Jeremy Pope, who has been recognised for his work in 'Choir Boy', if he is to take home the prestigious accolade from the ceremony which takes place on June 9 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Bening is up against Laura Donnoley, Elaine May, Janet McTeer,

Laurie Metcalf and Heidi Schreck in her category.

Although Cranston was nominated for his role in 'Network' and Daniels for the latest adaptation of Harper Lee's 'To Kill a Mockingbird' neither production received a Best Play nomination.

'Hadestown' - which is the musical adaptation of a 2010 folk opera concept album - topped the Tony Awards nominations list with 14 nods, whilst traditional jukebox musical 'Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations' was second with 12.

'Tootsie' got 11 nominations, 'The Ferryman' had nine nods and movie adaptation 'Beetlejuice' received eight.

Tony Award winner James Corden will host the ceremony.

Tony Awards 2019 selected nominees:

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A PLAY

Paddy Considine, 'The Ferryman'

Bryan Cranston, 'Network'

Jeff Daniels, 'To Kill a Mockingbird'

Adam Driver, 'Burn This'

Jeremy Pope, 'Choir Boy'

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE IN A PLAY

Annette Benning, Arthur Miller's 'All My Sons'

Laura Donnoley, 'The Ferryman'

Elaine May, 'The Waverly Gallery'

Janet McTeer, 'Bernhardt/Hamlet'

Laurie Metcalf, 'Hillary and Clinton'

Heidi Schreck, 'What the Constitution Means to Me'

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Brooks Ashmanskas, 'The Prom'

Derrick Baskin: 'Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations'

Alex Brightman, 'Beetlejuice'

Damon Daunno, Rodgers & Hammerstein's 'Oklahoma!'

Santino Fontana, 'Tootsie'

BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Stephanie J. Block, 'The Cher Show'

Caitlin Kinnunen, 'The Prom'

Beth Leavel, 'The Prom'

Eva Noblezada, 'Hadestown'

Kelli O'Hara, 'Kiss Me, Kate'

BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY

'Arthur Miller's All my Sons'

'The Boys in the Band'

'Burn This'

'Torch Song'

'The Waverly Gallery'

BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

'Kiss Me, Kate'

Rodgers & Hammerstein's 'Oklahoma!'

BEST PLAY

'Choir Boy'

'The Ferryman'

'Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus'

'Ink'

'What the Constitution Means to Me'

BEST MUSICAL

'Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations'

'Beetlejuice'

'Hadestown'

'The Prom'

'Tootsie'

BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL

'Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations', Dominique Morisseau

'Beetlejuice', Scott Brown and Anthony King

'Hadestown', Anaïs Mitchell

'The Prom, Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin

Tootsie', Robert Horn

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE (MUSIC AND/OR LYRICS) WRITTEN FOR THE THEATER

Be More Chill, Joe Iconis

Beetlejuice, Eddie Perfect

Hadestown, Anaïs Mitchell

The Prom, Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin

To Kill a Mockingbird, Adam Guettel

Tootsie, David Yazbek

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Camille A. Brown, 'Choir Boy'

Warren Carlyle, 'Kiss Me, Kate'

Denis Jones, 'Tootsie'

David Neumann, 'Hadestown'

Sergio Trujillo, 'Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations'

BEST ORCHESTRATIONS

Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, 'Hadestown'

Larry Hochman, 'Kiss Me, Kate'

Daniel Kluger, Rodgers & Hammerstein's 'Oklahoma!'

Simon Hale, 'Tootsie'

Harold Wheeler, 'Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations'

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, 'Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations'

Peter England, 'King Kong'

Rachel Hauck, 'Hadestown'

Laura Jellinek, Rodgers & Hammerstein's 'Oklahoma!'

David Korins, 'Beetlejuice'

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A PLAY

Miriam Buether, 'To Kill a Mockingbird'

Bunny Christie, 'Ink'

Rob Howell, 'The Ferryman'

Santo Loquasto, 'Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus'

Jan Versweyveld, 'Network'

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A PLAY

Rob Howell, 'The Ferryman'

Toni-Leslie James, 'Bernhardt/Hamlet'

Clint Ramos, 'Torch Song'

Ann Roth, Gary: 'A Sequel to Titus Andronicus'

Ann Roth, 'To Kill a Mockingbird'

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Michael Krass, 'Hadestown'

William Ivey Long, 'Beetlejuice'

William Ivey Long, 'Tootsie'

Bob Mackie, 'The Cher Show'

Paul Tazewell, 'Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations'

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A PLAY

Neil Austin, 'Ink'

Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, 'Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus'

Peter Mumford, 'The Ferryman'

Jennifer Tipton, 'To Kill a Mockingbird'

Jan Versweyveld and Tal Yarden, 'Network'

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Kevin Adams, 'The Cher Show'

Howell Binkley, 'Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations'

Bradley King, 'Hadestown'

Peter Mumford, 'King Kong'

Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini, 'Beetlejuice'

BEST DIRECTION IN A PLAY

Rupert Goold, 'Ink'

Sam Mendes, 'The Ferryman'

Bartlett Sher, 'To Kill a Mockingbird'

Ivo van Hove, 'Network'

George C. Wolfe, 'Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus'