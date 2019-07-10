Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are launching their own alcohol.

The former 'Breaking Bad' co-stars have spent weeks teasing fans with a series of Instagram posts of them together, prompting speculation they were to both return for the upcoming spin-off film, but they have now revealed they are going into business together on a plant-based Mexican drink.

They wrote on Instagram: ''Three years ago we sat in a sushi bar in New York. Talking about life and what we could possibly do down the road together. We had the time of our lives while shooting 'Breaking Bad' and truly built a very special bond. Knowing that we couldn't share the screen for quite a while - our thoughts turned to a new project.

''We sipped cocktails and thought about what it should be. The younger one looked at his drink and said, you know what we should do? We should do a really special Mezcal. The older one said, you mean the liquor with a worm at the bottom? Nah, that was just some bulls**t gimmick, I mean real, artesanal Mezcal made by hand in Mexico.

''After that dinner we couldn't get the idea out of our heads. So, we started traveling to Oaxaca to see if we could find it, and we mean it had to be ''it,'' something so damn good even people who don't think they like Mezcal will love it. It had to be perfect or we weren't going to do it.

''We searched high and low all over Oaxaca, met incredible people along the way and after a beautiful yet grueling search throughout that majestic landscape we believed we may have found our place. Our Mezcal. It was on a dirt-road, in tiny village, hours away from the center of town, we found it and it was perfect. Holy s**t it was perfect. We looked at each other and just simply nodded.(sic)''

Bryan, 63, and his 39-year-old pal hope fans will ''love'' the drink, which they have named Dos Hombres and which retails at $38.

They added: ''This is it. We named it Dos Hombres - two guys on a quest. It's been a long and crazy journey and we couldn't be happier to share this with you and the rest of the world.

''We are crazy about the taste, the aroma, and the versatility of this smokey, age-old alcohol. Try it, and let us know what you think. We are certain you will love it. Well, that's our story. What's yours? Go to doshombres.com to get a bottle of your own. Follow us at @Doshombres and @Mezcal to hear more about Mezcal and Dos Hombres. -- AP & BC''