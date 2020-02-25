Bryan Adams is set to play three different albums across three nights at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The 'Run to You' hitmaker will take over the iconic venue to perform 1983's 'Cuts Like A Knife' in its entirety on May 11, 1987's 'Into The Fire' on May 12, and 1991's 'Waking Up The Neighbours' - which featured his biggest-selling single of all time, '(Everything I Do) I Do It for You' - on May 13.

The Canadian singer/songwriter will also belt out some of his greatest hits, which include 'Summer of '69', 'Heaven' and 'When You're Gone'.

Bryan has released a total of 14 albums during his illustrious career, spanning more than four decades.

In 2019, the 60-year-old rock legend released his first record since 2015's 'Get Up', 'Shine a Light'.

The album title track was co-written by Ed Sheeran after the pair hit it off in Dublin, Ireland, after one of the 'Shape of You' hitmaker's gigs.

Bryan recalled previously: ''I met Ed in Dublin this year at one of his shows and we kept in touch.

''One day I sent him a chorus I had for a song idea I had called 'Shine A Light' and asked him if he was interested in collaborating on it.

''I got a couple of verses back a few days later, and man you should hear him sing it!''

He also teamed up with Jennifer Lopez on the ballad 'That's How Strong Our Love Is' on the album.

Since then, Bryan has been touring the world and also produced the Broadway musical 'Pretty Woman' - which is based on the 1990 rom-com classic of the same name - with his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance.

Tickets for the Royal Albert Hall concerts go on general sale at 9am on Friday (28.02.20) from AEGPRESENTS.CO.UK