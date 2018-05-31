Bryan Adams reflected on his Wembley debut as he returned to The SSE Arena in London on Wednesday night (30.05.18).

The '(Everything I Do) I Do It For You' hitmaker performed to 12,000 adoring fans at the iconic UK venue on as part of his 'Ultimate Tour', and delighted those in attendance with a hit-filled set.

Recalling his first ever show there, he told the crowd: ''It was one of the first places we ever played. There were no seats back there.''

Adams was supporting 'Golden Eye' singer Tina Turner when he played back in 1985, and admitted the crowd didn't quite know what to make of him and his band.

He recalled: ''The people were like 'Who the f*** are you?' ''

There were no such issues this week, as the fans cheered a set boasting huge tracks like 'Heaven', 'Run To You' and air guitar anthem 'Summer of '69'.

The Canadian rock god also covered The Clash's 'I Fought The Law', and delighted an audience that included stars like 'Manx' actress and close friend Samantha Bark.

The star has worked with the singer recently on 'Pretty Woman: The Musical', which premiered in Chicago in March, and will soon hit Broadway in New York City.

The 'When Your Gone' hitmaker collaborated with Jim Vallance on the music and lyrics for the stage show, which is an adaptation of the 1990 rom-com starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.

Quizzed by BANG Showbiz about Adams, 'Les Miserable' actress Bark praised his down-to-earth character and humble attitude.

The star released his sixth compilation album 'Ultimate' last November, which contains music spanning all three-and-a -half decades of his career.