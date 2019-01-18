Bryan Adams has teamed up with Ed Sheeran and Jennifer Lopez on songs on his first album in almost four years.
Bryan Adams has recruited Ed Sheeran and Jennifer Lopez for his comeback album 'Shine a Light'.
The Canadian rock legend's album-titled track was co-written by the 'Shape of You' hitmaker after the pair hit it off in Dublin, Ireland, after one of the 27-year-old singer/songwriter's concerts.
Bryan said: ''I met Ed in Dublin this year at one of his shows and we kept in touch.
One day I sent him a chorus I had for a song idea I had called 'Shine A Light' and asked him if he was interested in collaborating on it.
''I got a couple of verses back a few days later, and man you should hear him sing it!''
The 'Summer of '69' hitmaker has also teamed up with US pop superstar Jennifer Lopez, 49, on the ballad 'That's How Strong Our Love Is'.
The album, which is released on March 1, is Bryan's first since 2015's 'Get Up'.
Since then the 'When You're Gone' hitmaker has been touring the world and also produced the Broadway musical 'Pretty Woman' - which is based on the 1990 rom-com classic - with his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance.
Bryan will support the record with a tour of the UK and Ireland, before heading to Australia, kicking off at The SSE, Arena Wembley on February 27.
The track-listing for 'Shine A Light' is as follows:
1. 'Shine A Light'
2. 'That's How Strong Our Love Is' ft. Jennifer Lopez
3. 'Part Friday Night, Part Sunday Morning'
4. 'Driving Under the Influence Of Love'
5. 'All or Nothing'
6. 'No Time for Love'
7. 'I Could Get Used to This'
8. 'Talk to Me'
9. 'The Last Night on Earth' / 'I Hear You Knockin'
10. 'Nobody's Girl'
11. 'Don't Look Back'
12. 'Whiskey in the Jar'
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.