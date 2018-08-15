Bruno Mars has announced that Ciara, Boyz II Men, Charlie Wilson and Ella Mai will open his '24K Magic' tour later this year after Cardi B pulled out last month.

The 32-year-old singer was forced to find a replacement for the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker after she decided to cancel her slot in order to spend more time with her four-week-old daughter Kulture, but he hasn't just secured one support act as he's managed to pull four popular artists on board to join him throughout the trek.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 'Finesse' hitmaker wrote: ''I was trying really hard to make a cool tour poster once we got confirmation of who's joining us on the finale of 'The 24K Magic Tour'. But in my excitement I forgot I suck at arts and crafts.''

He then attached a video that he had created on his computer of the different artists joining him for the tour as he belted out a few bars from each of their hit songs.

He concluded: ''The '24K Magic' tour finale, it's going to be a party. Let's go!''

Cardi, 25, said that she had decided to cancel her slot on the tour because she had ''underestimated this whole mommy thing'' and she didn't feel six weeks was enough time to get back into shape ready to perform on stage every night.

She said in a statement: ''I've decided I won't be joining Bruno on tour this Fall. I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically. I also thought that I'd be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing.

''Not only am I just not ready physically, I'm not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it's not healthy for her to be on the road. I hope you guys understand this decision has been the hardest to make but I have to do what's best for myself and my baby! Thank you Bruno for being so sensitive and understanding.''

However, although it was posing issues, Bruno seemed supportive of her decision at first and promised her that he would play 'Bodak Yellow' every night just for her.

He tweeted: ''Most important thing is you and your family's health.

''I know the fans will understand. You are absolutely doing the right thing. I also know that we will share the stage when the time is right. We love you Cardi and we will play Bodak Yellow every night in your honor. Please give your baby girl a hug from me and a hug on behalf of everyone on The 24K Magic Tour. (sic)''