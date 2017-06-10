Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone opened with a tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

Just before Bruno Mars took to the stage at the event at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (10.06.17), the organisers took a moment to pay tribute to the 22 people who died following an explosion just after Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester Arena last month and the eight people who lost their lives in a terror attack near London Bridge earlier this month.

There was a round of applause from the 80,000 people gathered at the Ball as the screens went black and a message appeared in its place.

It read: ''Today is dedicated to music, to Manchester, to London, to fans, to fun, to peace.''

Following the tribute, Bruno Mars opened the musical extravaganza with a number of his biggest hits including 'Treasure', 'Runaway Baby' and 'Locked Out Of Heaven'. But it was 'Uptown Funk' which got the whole of Wembley up on their feet.

Grime star Stormzy also wowed the crowds with a high energy performance of 'Big For Your Boots' before duetting with the 80,000 fans for his and Ed Sheeran's hit 'Shape Of You'.

Other highlights included 'Treat You Better' hitmaker Shawn Mendes, Olly Murs, Zedd and electronic pop group Clean Bandit.

Liam Payne, Charlie Puth, Dua Lipa and Niall Horan also performed at the event.

Speaking whilst he was on stage, One Direction star Niall said: ''Wembley! How's everyone feeling? This is absolutely incredible. Everyone had a good day? I mean, how could you not? The line up's been insane, the sun's been out all day ... This is an incredible experience at Wembley Stadium and thank you all for coming out and seeing me.''

And it was Little Mix who closed the show with a electric set filled with their big hits including 'Touch', 'Black Magic' and their new track 'Power'.