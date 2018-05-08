Bruno Mars wants to go on a ''collaboration spree''.

The 32-year-old star - who recently worked with rapper Cardi B on their hit track 'Finesse' - is keen to work with more and more artists over the coming months.

Asked who he'd like to collaborate with next, he said: ''Everyone!! I wanna go on a collaboration spree. Jump from studio to studio and start writing again. (sic)''

And the 'When I Was Your Man' hitmaker has promised there will be new music in the future but would not be drawn to any specific dates.

Responding to one fan who asked if he felt '24K Magic' was his best album to date, he added on Twitter: ''I haven't written my best album yet.''

But when asked if fans would get another album this year, Bruno simply shared: ''I don't know bout all that. but I will do my best to leave y'all wit something to rock to (sic)''

Meanwhile, Bruno previously admitted he is picky about who he collaborates with.

He said: ''I just don't want to feel gross. It's as simple as that. I don't want to feel gross, I don't want to regret any decisions. Even if I turn down a sweet cheque because I don't want to be on that billboard, hawking some s**t to the world - I just don't need to do that. Because you get one shot at this.

''I'm not a model. I'm not an ice skater. I'm not a chef. I'm here to do music. And I want to be able to look back and say, 'Yeah, I did it the way I wanted to do it.' Whether it triumphs or fails, I can live with that.''