Bruno Mars will headline Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park in 2018.

The 'Just The Way You Are' hitmaker has been announced for next year's annual music extravaganza in London and will take to The Great Oak Stage on July 14, , fresh off the back of his '24K Magic World Tour', which spans over 172 shows across five continents in support of his double platinum album '24K Magic'.

Bruno, 32, will be joined by special guest, 2017 Best New Artist MTV Video Music Awards winner Khalid, 19.

Speaking about Bruno's booking, James King - Senior Vice President for AEG Presents - said: ''Bruno Mars is unquestionably one of the best live performers of his generation and we're incredibly excited to have him bring his full production magic to Hyde Park.''

Bruno joins previously announced headliner Roger Waters, who will perform at the sixth annual British Summer Time event on July 6.

Alun Mainwaring, Head of Events, Filming and Commercial Development at The Royal Parks, added: ''Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park continues its momentum as the ultimate outdoor event of the summer by announcing another world renowned headliner to appear in this world famous park.

''Since it began, BST Hyde Park has been attracting the biggest artists on the planet and delighting sell-out crowds - which in turn has helped us to maintain this precious park.''

Last year's BST festival was headlined by Green Day, Justin Bieber, The Killers, Phil Collins, Kings Of Leon and Tom Petty, who sadly passed away in October at the age of 66.

The event first launched in 2013 with The Rolling Stones being that year's standout headliners, and has since featured top of the bill performances from the likes of Stevie Wonder, Neil Young, Florence + The Machine, Taylor Swift, Take That and The Who.

Tickets are first available through the Barclaycard Presale on Tuesday (17.10.17), followed by an Amazon pre-sale on Thursday (19.10.17) at 9am, with general sale following the next day.