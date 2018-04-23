Bruno Mars landed a feature on Chic's long-awaited LP 'It's About Time' through his support act Anderson .Paak.

The 'Finesse' hitmaker was supported by the 32-year-old rapper on his '24K Magic Tour' in the UK last year, and as soon as Bruno found out Anderson was working with the band's frontman Nile Rodgers at the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London around the same time, he wanted in.

In an interview with Pitchfork Radio, Rodgers recalled: ''Anderson .Paak and I - we had a few days, and he was opening for [Bruno Mars] while he was in the UK.

''And Bruno was like, 'Damn, I gotta stop by and hang with y'all.'

''So we sat around telling great Prince stories and finally we got down, and Bruno came up with an idea and said, 'Damn, I wonder why nobody's done this.' So we decided to get down and do it.''

The 'Le Freak' hitmaker also revealed that he is heading into the studio with Haim - sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim - to record a track for the record and teased that they could make special appearances at one another's gigs in the future.

He said: ''For the next two years, whenever you see Haim doing a live show and you see Chic doing a live show ... just see if either of the two bands winds up playing with the other one.

''Even unannounced. Because on the red carpet the other day, we challenged each other to a battle of the bands.

''And I love Haim. They said, 'We will kick any band's ass!' I said, 'I will happily take the challenge.'''

The double album is also set to feature the likes of Craig David, Stefflon Don, Mura Masa, and Blondie's Debbie Harry.

Chic's first record since 1992's 'Chic-ism' was partly delayed due to the deaths of Rodgers' famous musician pals, Prince, David Bowie, George Michael and Chris Cornell.

Rodgers - who was diagnosed with prostate cancer six years ago but was given the all-clear in 2014 - underwent surgery for cancer on his right kidney last year, which added to the delay.

The 65-year-old disco legend previously revealed 'It's About Time' will be released in two parts, so fans will have to listen to both sides to get the full picture.