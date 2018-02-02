Bruno Mars looks set to tour the US with Cardi B.

The 'That's What I Like' hitmaker took to Twitter to tell his 40.4 million followers that he is plotting another run in support of his album '24K Magic', and he's planning on bringing out his 'Finesse' rapping collaborator Cardi.

He wrote: ''What if I told you I wanna do one more U.S tour so we could celebrate 24k Magic together one last time.....

Annndddd...what if I told u imma bring my lil sis @iamcardib on tour so we can really turn your city upside down! Make this finale a party!! (sic)''

The 32-year-old singer later confirmed that it was definitely happening and that he'll be unveiling dates soon.

He added: ''Announcement Tomorrow! #24kMagicFinale #Hooligans I'm doin it! (sic)''

Bruno recently heaped praise on the 'Bodak Yellow' rapper and urged her to never let the ''crazy music business'' change who she is.

He previously wrote on Instagram: ''I met cardi B at 3 am after my show in LA backstage where we recorded her verse for Finesse. She walked in the room and she was everything I'd hope she'd be. Never change cardi! Don't let this crazy music business change who you are ...

''You posses something that can't be taught. You're a true star. Thank you for putting your energy and love all over this record and video. I hope you feel better soon because we got some celebrating to do. Everyone show ya love for the one and only CARDI B! #Finesse (sic)''