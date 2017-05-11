Bruno Mars is the final artist confirmed to perform at Capital's Summertime Ball.

The 31-year-old pop megastar will make his debut performance at the one-day festival held at London's Wembley Stadium on June 10, it comes after the 'That's What I Like' hitmaker's UK arena tour and phenomenal performance at the BRIT Awards earlier this year.

It follows the huge announcement that One Direction star Niall Horan, Dua Lipa, Olly Murs, Anne-Marie, James Arthur, Martin Jensen and 'X Factor' runners-up 5 After Midnight are also set to join the star-studded line-up.

Ashley Tabor, founder & executive president of Global, said: ''This morning on Capital Breakfast, Roman closed our big reveal week on a high with the news that Bruno Mars - one of the biggest selling solo artists on the planet - will be joining us for Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone. He's responsible for some of the biggest hits of the past five years and is renowned worldwide for his incredible showmanship. We can't wait to welcome Bruno to the stage at Wembley stadium together with all the other huge acts for the UK's biggest summer party!''

Niall is already feeling ''nervous'' about performing in front of 80,000 fans, he said yesterday (10.05.17): ''You're stepping out in front of 80,000 people, it's going to be scary! But you have to relish it at the same time, you know they're your songs, people know them that are coming to watch because they listen to the station, they're going to have a good day and you're amongst a great line-up.''

It will be a great chance for Niall and his pal Shawn Mendes to remind each other of the collaboration they've been planning to do for ages, as the 'Treat You Better' singer is also performing.

Of the gig, Shawn previously said: ''I've never even seen that many people in front of me so I'm very excited ... I'm going to see if I can get the crowd to sing - I've never actually had the opportunity to make 80,000 people sing along to a song so I'm hoping I can do that.''

Other performers include Little Mix, Rag'n' Bone Man and Sean Paul, Julia Michaels, Zedd, Louisa Johnson and JP Cooper.

Tickets for Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone are on sale now from www.capitalfm.com/summertime-ball