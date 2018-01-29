Bruno Mars scooped the coveted Album of the Year at this year's Grammy Awards.

The 32-year-old singer was the big winner at Sunday (28.01.18) evening's ceremony, taking home six gongs, including the night's top prize, as well as Record of the Year for '24k Magic', Song of the Year for 'That's What I Like', Best R&B Album, and Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Single for 'That's What I Like'.

In addition, his LP was also recognised as Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

Accepting Song of the Year - which is given in recognition of songwriters - at New York's Madison Square Garden, Bruno thanked the Recording Academy, as well as his co-writers Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip.

He said: ''I've known these guys for over a decade.

''All the music, the music business horror stories you see in the movies, we've been through all of it. And this is the first time on this album that we all came collectively as a group and put this song together and put the album together.

''So fellas, it is an honour to share this with you tonight. These are my brothers.''

Elsewhere at the ceremony, Kendrick Lamar also picked up five prizes, with 'Humble' honoured as Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and Best Music Video, while 'Loyalty', his collaboration with Rihanna, was named Best Rap/Sung Performance and his album 'Damn' was named Best Rap Album.

Accepting his album award, he said: ''[Hip-hop] is what got me on the stage, this is what got me to tour around the world. Most important it showed me what a true artist is.

''It's really about expressing yourself and putting that paint on the canvas for the world to evolve for the next generation and the next.''

He then urged fellow nominee Jay-Z - who was nominated in eight categories but failed to win a single trophy - to run for office, ending his speech with: ''Jay for president!''

Chris Stapleton swept the country categories, taking home Best Country Album for 'From a Room: Volume 1', Best Country Solo Performance for 'Either Way' and Best Country Song for 'Broken Halos'.

Ed Sheeran didn't attend the music extravaganza - which was hosted by James Corden - but won Best Pop Solo Performance for 'Shape of You' and Best Pop Vocal album for 'Divide', while other winners included The Weeknd, Childish Gambino, Little Big Town, and Alessia Cara, who was named Best New Artist.

Performers at the ceremony included Bruno, who teamed up with Cardi B on 'Finesse', Kendrick, Kesha, Sir Elton John and Miley Cyrus, Pink, Sam Smith, Lady Gaga, and Broadway star Ben Platt.

Grammy Awards 2018 Selected List of Winners:

Album of the Year:

'24k Magic' - Bruno Mars

Record of the Year:

'24k Magic' - Bruno Mars

Song of the Year:

'That's What I Like' - Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip (Bruno Mars)

Best New Artist:

Alessia Cara

Best Pop Solo Performance:

'Shape of You' - Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

'Feel It Still' - Portugal. The Man

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

'Tony Bennett Celebrates 90' - Various Artists; Dae Bennett, producer

Best Pop Vocal Album:

'÷' - Ed Sheeran

Best Dance Recording:

'Tonite' - LCD Soundsystem

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

'3-D The Catalogue' - Kraftwerk

Best Rock Song:

'Run' - Foo Fighters

Best Rock Album:

'A Deeper Understanding' - The War on Drugs

Best Alternative Music Album:

'Sleep Well Beast' - The National

Best R&B Performance:

'That's What I Like' - Bruno Mars

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

'Redbone' - Childish Gambino

Best R&B Song:

'That's What I Like' - Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

'Starboy' - The Weeknd

Best R&B Album:

'24K Magic' - Bruno Mars

Best Rap Performance:

'HUMBLE.' - Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

'LOYALTY.' - Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna

Best Rap Song:

'HUMBLE.' - Duckworth, Asheton Hogan and M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

Best Rap Album:

'DAMN.' - Kendrick Lamar

Best Country Solo Performance:

'Either Way' - Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

'Better Man' - Little Big Town

Best Country Song:

'Broken Halos' - Mike Henderson and Chris Stapleton (Chris Stapleton)

Best Country Album:

'From a Room: Volume 1' - Chris Stapleton

Best Music Video:

'HUMBLE.' - Kendrick Lamar

Best Music Film:

'The Defiant Ones' - Various Artists