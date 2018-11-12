Bruno Mars has announced he is providing 24,000 meals to people that live in Hawaii on Thanksgiving (22.11.18).
Bruno Mars is celebrating the end of his '24k Magic World Tour' by providing 24,000 meals to people that live in Hawaii for Thanksgiving (22.11.18).
The 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker - who was born on the Central Pacific island - ended his 200-date tour at the Aloha Stadium in Honolulu on Sunday (11.11.18) and to mark the occasion it was announced that he has donated a sum of money to the Salvation Army's Thanksgiving Dinner Program in the Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division.
The 24,000 meals - a figure inspired by the name of his world tour and hit 2016 album '24k Magic' - will provide aid to the Salvation Army help their program which gives free meals to struggling families across the state.
Bruno's contribution will ''singlehandedly'' be ''expanding [the programme's] reach across the state'' and will also ensure that people who are home bound will get the opportunity to get a free meal.
Major Jeff Martin, divisional leader of the Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands division, said in a statement: ''We are humbled and honored by this generous donation from Hawaii's own Bruno Mars. ''Bruno is a shining example of how people in Hawaii step forward and take care of one another and we are grateful to him for his aloha and kokua.''
This isn't the first time the 33-year-old R&B star has shown his charitable side as he previously donated $1 million to help those affected in Michigan by the Flint water crisis.
