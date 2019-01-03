Bruno Mars dropped $500,000 on customised watches for his band.

The 'Finesse' hitmaker splashed the hefty amount on matching Audemars Piguet Extra-Thin ''Jumbo'' Royal Oak watches for his band, the Hooligans, to celebrate the start of 2019.

He wrote on Instagram: ''My boys continue to show the world what time it is, and a band that sings together blings together! #AudeMARS #Hooligans #Squad 2019! (sic)''

Bruno handed them over during the final stop of his 24K Magic World Tour for 2018 in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve (31.12.18). Each watch was gifted to the band in a special commemorative box, which had the tour name engraved on it.

Bruno didn't need to buy his own watch as he is already the proud owner of the timepiece and wears it regularly, teaming it with other gold accessories he also owns.

And it isn't the only expense Bruno has paid out as of late as he recently provided the funding of 24,000 meals for people that live in Hawaii for Thanksgiving.

He donated a sum of money to the Salvation Army's Thanksgiving Dinner Program in the Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division and his contribution will ''singlehandedly'' be ''expanding [the programme's] reach across the state'' and will also ensure that people who are home bound will get the opportunity to get a free meal.

Major Jeff Martin, divisional leader of the Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands division, said in a statement: ''We are humbled and honored by this generous donation from Hawaii's own Bruno Mars. Bruno is a shining example of how people in Hawaii step forward and take care of one another and we are grateful to him for his aloha and kokua.''