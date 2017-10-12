Bruno Mars leads the nominations for the 2017 American Music Awards (AMAs) with eight nods.

The R&B superstar is up for the prestigious Artist of the Year prize and will battle it out with Ed Sheeran, Drake, Kendrick Lamar and The Chainsmokers to be crowed the winner.

The 32-year-old star is also up for Video of the Year and Favourite song for 'That's What I Like', Favourite Artist (Rock/Pop), Favourite Male Artist and Favourite Album for '24K Magic'.

Ed, 26, has been nominated for Video of The Year, Favourite Song and Favourite Soundtrack for 'Shape Of You', as well as, Favourite Male Artist and Favourite Artist.

And hip-hop star Kendrick Lamar is a big contender to bag some prizes on the night as he has the chance to take home Artist of The Year, Favourite Artist (rap/hip-hop), Favourite Album for 'DAMN' and Favourite Song for 'Humble'.

Whilst males dominate the categories, Alessia Cara, Lady GaGa and Rihanna are also in the running to be honoured for an award as they are set to go head-to-head to be crowned Favourite Female Artist.

The 45th AMAs will take place on November 19, and the glitzy event, which will be hosted by Ludacris and Vanessa Hudgens, will be broadcast live on ABC.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

James Arthur

Niall Horan

Julia Michaels

Post Malone

Rae Sremmurd

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, 'Closer''

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, 'Despacito'

DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, 'I'm The One'

Maroon 5 feat. Kendrick Lamar, 'Don't Wanna Know'

The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk, 'Starboy'

TOUR OF THE YEAR

Garth Brooks

Coldplay

U2

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, 'Despacito'

Bruno Mars, 'That's What I Like'

Ed Sheeran, 'Shape of You'

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK

Drake

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK

Alessia Cara

Lady Gaga

Rihanna

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP - POP/ROCK

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

FAVORITE ALBUM - POP/ROCK

Drake, More Life

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

The Weeknd, Starboy

FAVORITE SONG - POP/ROCK

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, 'Closer'

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, 'Despacito'

Ed Sheeran, 'Shape of You'

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - COUNTRY

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Keith Urban

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - COUNTRY

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP - COUNTRY

Florida Georgia Line

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM - COUNTRY

Jason Aldean, They Don't Know

Chris Stapleton, From a Room:, Vol. 1

Keith Urban, Ripcord

FAVORITE SONG - COUNTRY

Sam Hunt, 'Body Like a Back Road'

Jon Pardi, 'Dirt on My Boots'

Keith Urban, 'Blue Ain't Your Color'

FAVORITE ARTIST - RAP/HIP-HOP

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Migos

FAVORITE ALBUM - RAP/HIP-HOP

Drake, 'More Life'

Kendrick Lamar, 'Damn'.

Migos, 'Culture'

FAVORITE SONG - RAP/HIP-HOP

DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, 'I'm The One'

Kendrick Lamar, 'Humble'

Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane, 'Black Beatles'

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B

Childish Gambino

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B

Beyonce

Kehlani

Rihanna

FAVORITE ALBUM - SOUL/R&B

Childish Gambino, 'Awaken My Love!'

Bruno Mars, '24K Magic'

The Weeknd, 'Starboy

FAVORITE SONG - SOUL/R&B

Khalid, 'Location'

Bruno Mars, 'That's What I Like'

The Weeknd, 'Starboy'

FAVORITE ARTIST - ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Imagine Dragons

Linkin Park

Twenty One Pilots

FAVORITE ARTIST - ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Bruno Mars

Shawn Mendes

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE ARTIST - LATIN

Luis Fonsi

Daddy Yankee

Shakira

FAVORITE ARTIST - CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle

MercyMe

Chris Tomlin

FAVORITE ARTIST - ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

The Chainsmokers

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

