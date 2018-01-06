Bruno Mars thinks Cardi B is a ''true star'' and has made her promise that she will never let the ''crazy music business'' change who she is.
The '24K Magic' hitmaker - who worked with the rapper on their track 'Finesse' - was full of praise for the 'Bodak Yellow' rapper and urged for her to never let the ''crazy music business'' change who she is.
He wrote on Instagram: ''I met cardi B at 3 am after my show in LA backstage where we recorded her verse for Finesse. She walked in the room and she was everything I'd hope she'd be. Never change cardi! Don't let this crazy music business change who you are ...
''You posses something that can't be taught. You're a true star. Thank you for putting your energy and love all over this record and video. I hope you feel better soon because we got some celebrating to do. Everyone show ya love for the one and only CARDI B! #Finesse (sic)''
Meanwhile, Cardi B previously revealed she is working hard to make things better for her future children.
She explained: ''This is my work ethic: I do not want to raise my future kids where I was raised, and I know the only way to do it is working, working, working, working, working. I don't want to live in a small Bronx apartment. I don't want to have three kids that got to share one room. I don't want my kids to go to school and get gang-affiliated. I don't want to do welfare. I don't ...
''When women come up to me like, 'I am a freaking senator,' or, 'I'm a doctor'. It's like, 'Damn, y'all like me? I look up to y'all!' It's not that people want to be like me, but some want to say the things I say and can't, because they're afraid. I say it for them.''
