Bruno Mars and Skepta have joined the line-up for this year's BRIT Awards.

The '24K Magic' hitmaker - who has previously received three BRITs - and British grime superstar join Little Mix, The 1975, Robbie Williams and Emeli Sande, who will play live at the start-studded ceremony at London's The O2 on February 22.

BRITs Chairman and Chairman of Sony Music Jason Iley said: ''The BRIT Awards is proud to attract international artists and we're excited to welcome Bruno Mars back to the stage. Skepta is a home-grown talent who's had an incredible year including three nominations and I can't wait to see what he'll bring to the event.''

Bruno, 31, is up for International Male Solo Artist and Skepta, 34 - whose real name is Joseph Junior Adenuga - picked up the most nominations for Album Of The Year for 'Konnichiwa', Male Solo Artist and Breakthrough Act.

'I Love My Life' hitmaker Robbie, 42, holds the record for the most BRITs ever, having bagged an impressive 18 prizes, and is thrilled to have been invited to come back and perform again after being honoured with the BRITs Icon gong.

He previously said: ''I'm delighted to be performing at the BRITs once again.

''It's always a special night for music - this year feels like a big one.''

And BRITs Chairman Jason Iley added: ''We are excited to welcome back Robbie Williams to the BRITs stage as he has become part of the awards history. He's a world-class live performer who never disappoints!''

The BRITs with Mastercard will be hosted by Emma Willis and Dermot O'Leary and will be broadcast live on ITV.

For all the backstage gossip with presenters Clara Amfo, Laura Jackson and Alive Levine people can switch to ITV before and after the main event.