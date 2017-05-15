Beyoncé Knowles leads the nominations for the 2017 BET Awards with seven nods.

The 35-year-old singer is up for a host of top accolades including Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best Collaboration with Kendrick Lamar for 'Freedom', and Video of the Year and Album of the Year for her studio LP 'Lemonade'.

Bruno Mars follows Beyoncé with five nominations, including Album of the Year for his record '24K Magic', Best Male R&B/Pop Artist and Video of the Year for his single '24K Magic'.

Beyoncé's young sister Solange Knowles, 30, is up for four potential prizes.

She will go up against her sibling for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Video of the Year for 'Cranes in the Sky' and Album of the Year for 'A Seat At The Table', while she is also up for the Centric Award.

Elsewhere, Chance the Rapper and Migos received four nominations between them.

Chance - whose real name is Chancelor Johnathan Bennett - could take home Best Male Hip Hop Artist and Best New Artist, while Migos - comprised of Quavo, Takeoff and Offset - are in the running for Best Group and Best Collaboration for their chart-topping hit 'Bad and Boujee' with Lil Uzi Vert.

Representing the UK in the Best International Act: Europe are Craig David, Emeli Sande, Giggs, Stormzy and Wiley.

In the movie categories, Viola Davis, Taraji P. Henson, Gabrielle Union, Issa Rae and Janelle Monae will go head-to-head to be crowned Best Actress.

Denzel Washington, Donald Glover, Bryshere Y. Gray, Mahershala Ali and Omari Hardwick are up for Best Actor.

The winners in the 19 categories will be selected by BET's Voting Academy, comprised of entertainment professionals and fans.

They will be announced at a star-studded ceremony at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on Sunday June 25.

The complete list of nominees for the 2017 BET Awards:

Best International Act: Europe

CRAIG DAVID (UK)

EMELI SANDE (UK)

GIGGS (UK)

SKEPTA (UK)

STORMZY (UK)

WILEY (UK)

BOOBA (France)

MHD (France)

Best International Act: Africa

AKA (South Africa)

BABES WODUMO (South Africa)

DAVIDO (Nigeria)

NASTY C (South Africa)

STONEBWOY (Ghana)

TEKNO (Nigeria)

WIZKID (Nigeria)

MR EAZI (Nigeria)

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

BEYONCÉ

KEHLANI

MARY J. BLIGE

RIHANNA

SOLANGE

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

BRUNO MARS

CHRIS BROWN

THE WEEKND

TREY SONGZ

USHER

Best Group

2 CHAINZ & LIL WAYNE

A TRIBE CALLED QUEST

FAT JOE & REMY MA

MIGOS

RAE SREMMURD

Best Collaboration

BEYONCÉ FT. KENDRICK LAMAR - FREEDOM

CHANCE THE RAPPER FT. 2 CHAINZ & LIL WAYNE - NO PROBLEM

CHRIS BROWN FT. GUCCI MANE & USHER - PARTY

DJ KHALED FT. BEYONCÉ & JAY Z - SHINING

MIGOS FT. LIL UZI VERT - BAD AND BOUJEE

RAE SREMMURD FT. GUCCI MANE - BLACK BEATLES

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

BIG SEAN

CHANCE THE RAPPER

DRAKE

FUTURE

J. COLE

KENDRICK LAMAR

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

CARDI B

MISSY ELLIOTT

NICKI MINAJ

REMY MA

YOUNG M.A.

Video of the Year

BEYONCÉ - SORRY

BIG SEAN - BOUNCE BACK

BRUNO MARS - 24K MAGIC

MIGOS FT. LIL UZI VERT - BAD AND BOUJEE

SOLANGE - CRANES IN THE SKY

Video Director of the Year

BENNY BOOM - KEHLANI 'CRZY'

BRUNO MARS & JONATHAN LIA - BRUNO MARS 'THAT'S WHAT I LIKE'

DIRECTOR X - ZAYN MALIK 'LIKE I WOULD'

HYPE WILLIAMS - TYGA 'GUCCI SNAKES FT. DESIIGNER'

KAHLIL JOSEPH & BEYONCÉ KNOWLES-CARTER - BEYONCÉ 'SORRY'

Best New Artist

21 SAVAGE

CARDI B

CHANCE THE RAPPER

KHALID

YOUNG M.A.

Album of the Year

24K MAGIC - BRUNO MARS

4 YOUR EYEZ ONLY - J. COLE

A SEAT AT THE TABLE - SOLANGE

COLORING BOOK - CHANCE THE RAPPER

LEMONADE - BEYONCÉ

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

CECE WINANS - NEVER HAVE TO BE ALONE

FANTASIA FT. TYE TRIBBETT - I MADE IT

KIRK FRANKLIN FT. SARAH REEVES, TASHA COBBS & TAMELA MANN - MY WORLD NEEDS YOU

LECRAE - CAN'T STOP ME NOW (DESTINATION)

TAMELA MANN - GOD PROVIDES

Best Actress

GABRIELLE UNION

ISSA RAE

JANELLE MONÁE

TARAJI P. HENSON

VIOLA DAVIS

Best Actor

BRYSHERE Y. GRAY

DENZEL WASHINGTON

DONALD GLOVER

MAHERSHALA ALI

OMARI HARDWICK

YoungStars Award

ACE HUNTER

CALEB MCLAUGHLIN

JADEN SMITH

MARSAI MARTIN

YARA SHAHIDI

Best Movie

FENCES

GET OUT!

HIDDEN FIGURES

MOONLIGHT

THE BIRTH OF A NATION

Sportswoman of the Year Award

GABBY DOUGLAS

SERENA WILLIAMS

SIMONE BILES

SKYLAR DIGGINS

VENUS WILLIAMS

Sportsman of the Year Award

CAM NEWTON

LEBRON JAMES

ODELL BECKHAM JR.

RUSSELL WESTBROOK

STEPHEN CURRY

Centric Award

FANTASIA - SLEEPING WITH THE ONE I LOVE

KEHLANI - DISTRACTION

MARY J. BLIGE - THICK OF IT

SOLANGE - CRANES IN THE SKY

SYD - ALL ABOUT ME

YUNA - CRUSH FT. USHER

Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award

BEYONCÉ - SORRY

BRUNO MARS - 24K MAGIC

DRAKE - FAKE LOVE

MIGOS FT. LIL UZI VERT - BAD AND BOUJEE

RAE SREMMURD FT. GUCCI MANE - BLACK BEATLES

THE WEEKND FT. DAFT PUNK - STARBOY