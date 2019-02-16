'Downfall' actor Bruno Ganz has died aged 77.

The Swiss star - who famously played Adolf Hitler in the 2004 drama movie - passed away at his home in Zurich on Friday (15.02.19).

Ganz was also a big name in German-language cinema and theatre, which he combined with English-language roles in movies like 'The Reader' and 'The Manchurian Candidate'.

However, his most globally famous on-screen role was as Hitler in 'Downfall', with one particular scene - in which Hitler is seen in a state of fury - subsequently being parodied thousands of times.

The Oliver Hirschbiegel-directed film tells the story of Hitler's final days and was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Academy Awards.

Following the film's release, Ganz revealed he studied historical records and observed people with Parkinson's disease - which he believed the Nazi dictator had - in preparation for the role.

Despite this, he admitted he could not ''claim to understand Hitler''.

He added: ''Even the witnesses who had been in the bunker with him were not really able to describe the essence of the man.

''He had no pity, no compassion, no understanding of what the victims of war suffered.''

Ganz's last on-screen role was in Lars von Trier's 2018 movie 'The House that Jack Built'.

He was also the holder of the Iffland-Ring - which is given to the German-speaking actor judged most significant and worthy - at the time of his death.

The actor was reported to have been diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2018, and is survived by his son, Daniel.