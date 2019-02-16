Swiss actor Bruno Ganz - who starred in 'Downfall' - has died aged 77.
'Downfall' actor Bruno Ganz has died aged 77.
The Swiss star - who famously played Adolf Hitler in the 2004 drama movie - passed away at his home in Zurich on Friday (15.02.19).
Ganz was also a big name in German-language cinema and theatre, which he combined with English-language roles in movies like 'The Reader' and 'The Manchurian Candidate'.
However, his most globally famous on-screen role was as Hitler in 'Downfall', with one particular scene - in which Hitler is seen in a state of fury - subsequently being parodied thousands of times.
The Oliver Hirschbiegel-directed film tells the story of Hitler's final days and was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Academy Awards.
Following the film's release, Ganz revealed he studied historical records and observed people with Parkinson's disease - which he believed the Nazi dictator had - in preparation for the role.
Despite this, he admitted he could not ''claim to understand Hitler''.
He added: ''Even the witnesses who had been in the bunker with him were not really able to describe the essence of the man.
''He had no pity, no compassion, no understanding of what the victims of war suffered.''
Ganz's last on-screen role was in Lars von Trier's 2018 movie 'The House that Jack Built'.
He was also the holder of the Iffland-Ring - which is given to the German-speaking actor judged most significant and worthy - at the time of his death.
The actor was reported to have been diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2018, and is survived by his son, Daniel.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Comedies don't get much darker than this pitch-black British movie, written and directed by Sally...
When a Latin professor, Raimund Gregorius (Jeremy Irons), sees a young Portuguese woman in a...
This Norwegian revenge thriller may move at a steady, meandering pace, but it has such...
After receiving the news that his son has tragically died from a heroine overdoes, citizen...
Michael Kohlhaas is a horse dealer living a simple but idyllic life with his beautiful...
This film proves that all the right ingredients don't necessarily make a movie work. Even...
'The Counsellor' tells the story of a naive lawyer who holds the belief that dabbling...
With a Hitchcockian mistaken-identity plot, this film can't help but draw us into its slickly...
I try to be tolerant when people insist on telling me about their dreams. You...
Historical dramas that take liberties with the source material and add fictional elements often do...
An unhappy Italian housewife, a lonely waiter, a goofy masseuse, lots of love, and gorgeous...