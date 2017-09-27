Bruce Willis is set to reprise his role as John McClane for a new 'Die Hard' movie.

The 62-year-old actor starred as the wisecracking police detective in the 1988 classic movie - which was based on author Roderick Thorp's novel 'Nothing Lasts Forever' - and was last seen as the iconic character back in 2013 in 'A Good Day To Die Hard'.

However, two years ago a ''part-prequel, part-sequel'' was announced and now Deadline report Willis is back on board.

Half of the movie - known as 'Die Hard: Year One' - will see McClane as a rookie police officer in the early 1980s, with the rest of the movie being set in the present day.

Casting is already underway to find a younger McClane and director Len Wiseman said: ''The right casting for this role is crucial.

''Those bare feet have some very big shoes to fill.''

In the last film, McClane and his son Jack (Jai Courtney) had to complete a mission which took them into the heart of the Russian organised crime.

Willis said at the time: ''I'm really pleased to continue to be asked back to do other versions and other incarnations of 'Die Hard'.

''The first one really is ... That's all there is. Everything else is just trying to be as good as that film.''

The franchise has five movies to date under the banner of the 'Die Hard' and have Willis has reprised his role in every film to date.

Willis is also reprising another popular role as David Dunn from the film 'Unbreakable' in the new M. Night Shyamalan movie 'Glass'.

The surprise ending for Shyamalan's movie 'Split' - which starred James McAvoy - shows it be a follow-up to 2000.

Willis, McAvoy and Samuel L. Jackson - who starred as the villain Mr. Glass in 'Unbreakable' - are all set to reprise their roles in the upcoming 'Glass'.