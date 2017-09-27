Action legend Bruce Willis is set to reprise his iconic role of police officer John McClane in the sixth movie in the 'Die Hard' franchise.
Bruce Willis is set to reprise his role as John McClane for a new 'Die Hard' movie.
The 62-year-old actor starred as the wisecracking police detective in the 1988 classic movie - which was based on author Roderick Thorp's novel 'Nothing Lasts Forever' - and was last seen as the iconic character back in 2013 in 'A Good Day To Die Hard'.
However, two years ago a ''part-prequel, part-sequel'' was announced and now Deadline report Willis is back on board.
Half of the movie - known as 'Die Hard: Year One' - will see McClane as a rookie police officer in the early 1980s, with the rest of the movie being set in the present day.
Casting is already underway to find a younger McClane and director Len Wiseman said: ''The right casting for this role is crucial.
''Those bare feet have some very big shoes to fill.''
In the last film, McClane and his son Jack (Jai Courtney) had to complete a mission which took them into the heart of the Russian organised crime.
Willis said at the time: ''I'm really pleased to continue to be asked back to do other versions and other incarnations of 'Die Hard'.
''The first one really is ... That's all there is. Everything else is just trying to be as good as that film.''
The franchise has five movies to date under the banner of the 'Die Hard' and have Willis has reprised his role in every film to date.
Willis is also reprising another popular role as David Dunn from the film 'Unbreakable' in the new M. Night Shyamalan movie 'Glass'.
The surprise ending for Shyamalan's movie 'Split' - which starred James McAvoy - shows it be a follow-up to 2000.
Willis, McAvoy and Samuel L. Jackson - who starred as the villain Mr. Glass in 'Unbreakable' - are all set to reprise their roles in the upcoming 'Glass'.
The acclaimed performer had just cancelled touring due to a battle with cancer.
Many ticket-holders couldn't get into the O2 Arena show on Tuesday night (September 19th) because they didn't bring photo ID to match their booking.
Most people are brought up with a clear idea of right and wrong, but when...
Will (Hayden Christensen) is a Wall Street broker who returns to his hometown with his...
When three million dollars is stolen from a bank by a team of professional bank...
The old proverb 'there's no honour among thieves' rings a little too close to home...
Leonard Turner has dedicated his life to the CIA. He might be partially retired but...
Sometimes, life can really take a turn when you least expect it. For one man,...
This isn't a tell-all doc about the iconic filmmaker: it's a love letter from his...
Imagine a world where all your deepest darkest fantasies can be played out with no...
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
That A-list cast of "retired, extremely dangerous" spies is back, coasting through another amiable but...
By ignoring everything that made 2009's G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra a hugely entertaining...