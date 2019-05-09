Bruce Willis has joined 'The Long Night'.

The 64-year-old actor will team up with producers Randall Emmett and George Furla for a 16th time when he stars in the motion picture, which has been written by Doug Wolfe.

According to Deadline, the movie tells the story of two criminals who break into a disgraced doctor's house with one of them needing medical attention after being shot during a botched robbery.

However, the medic's first thought is on protecting his family.

Emmett and Furla will produce the film, and Tim Sullivan, Alex Eckert, and Ted Fox will serve as executive producers.

The motion picture will begin filming in Columbus, Georgia, on June 3rd.

Willis will also team with Emmett, Furla and Oasis Films in upcoming movie 'Trauma Center'.

The motion picture will star 'The Wedding Ringer' actress Nicky Whelan opposite Willis, and the screenplay has been written by Paul da Silva.

The 37-year-old Australian actress took to Instagram in February to confirm she was part of the cast alongside the Hollywood superstar.

She wrote: ''New movie #traumacenter along side the legend #BruceWillis !!! Very excited @randallemmettfilms @georgefurla #movietime #Ateam !!! (sic)''

The former soap star - who appeared as Heidi ''Pepper'' Steiger in 'Neighbours' from 2006 to 2007 - previously admitted she would love to appear in more comedic roles because the genre is ''so much fun''.

She said: ''There's more competition than ever before even though there's much more content.

''I'd like to do a bit more comedy, I've steered a lot more towards drama lately, I don't know why, so I would really like to get back to comedy ... it's so much fun.''