Edward Norton has cast Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin and Gugu Mbatha-Raw in his upcoming detective film 'Motherless Brooklyn', which is based on Jonathan Lethem's 1999 novel of the same name.
Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin and Gugu Mbatha-Raw have joined the cast of 'Motherless Brooklyn'.
The trio of major stars have been signed up for the project by Edward Norton, who is starring in and directing the project.
Norton has also penned the screenplay, an adaptation of Jonathan Lethem's 1999 detective novel of the same name which is set in 1950s Brooklyn and focuses on protagonist Lionel Essrog, a Tourette syndrome sufferer who works with the characters Tony, Danny and Gilbert as a group known as the Minna Men for Frank Minna, the owner of a ''seedy and makeshift'' detective agency, but their world is rocked when their boss is stabbed to death.
Essrog will then become obsessed with solving the murder and his investigations will lead him to closely-guarded secrets that have ramifications for 'The Big Apple'.
Norton will play Essrog and Willis has signed up to portray Minna with the previously announced Willem Dafoe taking on the part of Paul Randolph.
Other confirmed cast members include Cherry Jones, Ethan Suplee, Leslie Mann, Josh Pais, Fisher Stevens, Michael K. Williams and Robert Wisdom and shooting on the project is already underway in New York City.
It's nothing like the country vibe we were anticipating.
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
Most people are brought up with a clear idea of right and wrong, but when...
Will (Hayden Christensen) is a Wall Street broker who returns to his hometown with his...
When three million dollars is stolen from a bank by a team of professional bank...
The old proverb 'there's no honour among thieves' rings a little too close to home...
Leonard Turner has dedicated his life to the CIA. He might be partially retired but...
Sometimes, life can really take a turn when you least expect it. For one man,...
This isn't a tell-all doc about the iconic filmmaker: it's a love letter from his...
Imagine a world where all your deepest darkest fantasies can be played out with no...
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
That A-list cast of "retired, extremely dangerous" spies is back, coasting through another amiable but...
By ignoring everything that made 2009's G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra a hugely entertaining...