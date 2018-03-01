Bruce Willis has confirmed 'Die Hard 6' is still in the works.

The 62-year-old actor starred as the wisecracking police detective John McClane in the 1988 classic movie - which was based on author Roderick Thorp's novel 'Nothing Lasts Forever' - and was last seen as the iconic character back in 2013 in 'A Good Day To Die Hard'.

Two years ago a ''part-prequel, part-sequel'' was announced and Deadline reported Willis is back on board but talk of the film quieted down.

However, while appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on Wednesday (28.02.18), Willis confirmed the movie is still happening.

When asked if the movie is still going ahead, Willis told the chat show host: ''I'm about to wing out to California to start to see what the script looks like.

''So I think so, yeah.''

Half of the movie - known as 'Die Hard: Year One' - will see McClane as a rookie police officer in the early 1980s, with the rest of the movie being set in the present day.

Casting is already underway to find a younger McClane and director Len Wiseman said last year: ''The right casting for this role is crucial.

''Those bare feet have some very big shoes to fill.''

In the last film, McClane and his son Jack (Jai Courtney) had to complete a mission which took them into the heart of the Russian organised crime.

Willis said at the time: ''I'm really pleased to continue to be asked back to do other versions and other incarnations of 'Die Hard'.

''The first one really is ... That's all there is. Everything else is just trying to be as good as that film.''

The franchise has five movies to date under the banner of the 'Die Hard' and have Willis has reprised his role in every film to date.