The former Hollywood power couple, who split in 2000, are long term patrons of the Company of Fools acting troupe, and bought the Liberty Theatre in Bailey, Idaho in 1995.

Since 1996, Company of Fools have staged plays at the theatre, with Bruce, 61, and Demi, 54, agreeing an informal arrangement that allowed them to use the performance space.

According to the Idaho Statesman newspaper, the actors have now gifted the theatre to the company to provide them with a permanent home.

"Bruce and Demi originally envisioned the Liberty as a place for the community to gather," Company of Fools Artistic Director John Glenn tells the paper. "I am so proud of the work we have accomplished so far, and Bruce and Demi's belief in our work is demonstrated in this unbelievable gift."

After Bruce and Demi married in 1987 they moved to Idaho, where they raised their daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah and became involved in their local community.

Bruce also appeared on stage in Company of Fools plays, including a 1997 production of Sam Shepard's drama True West.

The Die Hard star also owned the local Soldier Mountain ski area, which he donated to a community run non-profit organisation in 2012.