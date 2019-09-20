Sam Fender was ''mortified'' when he lost his voice.

The 'Hypersonic Missiles' singer was forced to cancel his performance at Glastonbury over the summer and not only was he devastated at losing out on a lifelong dream, he was also terrified he'd need surgery and didn't know if he'd be able to sing again.

He reflected: ''That was a real downer for me. I've dreamed of playing Glastonbury all my life and still haven't. Hopefully next year.

''I lost my voice. I sat at home upset for a month. I didn't talk for two weeks and had to stay totally silent. I didn't know if my voice was going to come back.

''I thought I was going to need surgery like Adele. I was mortified. It was total burnout.''

The 23-year-old singer is now taking more care of his voice and has quit drinking when he's due to perform.

He added in an interview with The Sun newspaper: ''Now I have to really look after my voice and I don't drink when I have shows coming up. I get huge anxiety if it's not on form.''

Sam has been compared with his idol, Bruce Springsteen, but he thinks the remarks are ''silly''.

He said: ''It's daft. It's a silly comparison because I had not even released an album.

''Springsteen has released 19 albums and is one of the greatest singer songwriters of all time.

''If anything, I am the s**t version of Bruce Springsteen. I never will be him. I will always be Sam Fender. But I will always nod to my heroes and he's been one of my biggest ones.

''I wanted to be in a British rock 'n' roll band for as long as I can remember.

''When I was ten I wanted to be Slash from Guns N' Roses. Then when I was 13 I wanted to be Alex Turner. But by the time I was 18 I wanted to be Springsteen.

''I've sat in my bedroom with my guitar pretending I was at f***ing Glastonbury many times.''