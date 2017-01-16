Springsteen was fervently anti-Trump throughout last year's (16) election campaign and publicly supported the Republican's rival Hillary Clinton, but it started to look like his music would be part of the former reality TV star's celebrations later this week, courtesy of the B Street Band, who defended their decision to play over the weekend (14-15Jan17).

New Jersey politician Senator Ray Lesniak blasted the band on Twitter, stating: "Shame on the #BStreetBand playing at #Trump's inaugural. They've profited from #Bruce now they're abandoning the message in his music."

Fans also slammed musician Will Forte's tribute act and now he has agreed it would be wrong for the group to perform at the inauguration party and has scrapped the show out of "respect and gratitude" for Springsteen.

Forte, who manages and plays keyboard for the group, has confirmed the band will not be playing at the Garden State Presidential Inaugural Gala on Thursday night (19Jan17).

He says, "We owe everything to (Bruce) and our gratitude and respect to the band is imperative above all else. We felt that we had to make it known that we didn't want to seem disrespectful, in any way, shape or form, to Bruce and his music and his band. I don't want to upset them.

"It became clear to us that this wasn't working and we just had to do what we thought was the right thing to do and that was to pull out."

Many acts have come under fire for performing at the controversial Republican's inauguration events, while singers Charlotte Church and Jennifer Holliday are among those who have turned down invitations.