Bruce Springsteen is set to make his debut on Broadway later this year.

The 67-year-old singer-songwriter will kick off his eight-week residency at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York City in November, although dates are yet to be finalised.

According to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, Bruce's set will be ''a pared-down version of what he usually performs in huge arenas and stadiums.''

A source told the publication: ''He wants to play a smaller house. He wants to try something more intimate, and he likes the idea of being on Broadway.''

Bruce's new gig in the big apple comes just months after more than 300 pieces of his memorabilia were put up for auction for $7.5 million.

The Ultimate Springsteen collection, as it has been dubbed by dealer Moments in Time, features an impressive collection of items from the musician's legendary career, including guitars, lyrics and clothing.

Moments in Time CEO Gary Zimet told Billboard: ''It's extraordinary that one person could assemble such a truly unbelievable collection.''

Among the items set to go under the hammer are Bruce's 4F card, which excused him from service in the Vietnam War, as well as various drafts of the lyrics of 'Born to Run'.

Each item carries a set price, but Zimet has already confirmed he would consider selling the pieces on an individual basis.

Meanwhile, despite being among the best-selling musicians of all time, Bruce admitted earlier this year that he still suffers from stage fright.

The icon has played in front of sold out crowds all over the globe, but Bruce revealed he is still bothered by last-minute nerves.

He previously explained: ''It varies from night to night but whenever you're going out in front of a crowd of any size, your body knows it.

''This is what I do. This is the only thing I do. This is the only thing I'm qualified to do. So it matters how I do it at night.

''There's a lot of anticipatory anxiety which then translates into a raw shot of adrenaline once you're out there. We come out to press our case very hard, about what we think about everything, I suppose, and life itself. And so it's challenging nightly.''