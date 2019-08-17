Bruce Springsteen is to make his directorial debut with 'Western Stars'.

The 69-year-old musician is set to helm the music documentary with the help of Thom Zimny, who has previously directed the iconic star in 'Springsteen on Broadway' and 'Bruce Springsteen: Hunter of Invisible Game'.

Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Picture Group, said: ''Bruce lives in the super rarified air of artists who have blazed new and important trails deep into their careers.

''With 'Western Stars,' Bruce is pivoting yet again, taking us with him on an emotional and introspective cinematic journey, looking back and looking ahead. As one of his many fans for over 40 years, I couldn't be happier to be a rider on this train with Bruce and Thom.''

'Western Stars' is written and performed by Springsteen, with Thom, Jon Landau, Barbara Carr and George Travis producing the project.

Meanwhile, Springsteen previously confirmed plans for another E Street Band tour.

The 'Dancing In The Dark' rocker admitted he had a sudden spark of creativity which has prompted him to put plans in place for another tour.

He said: ''I've spent about seven years not writing anything for the band. I couldn't write anything for the band.

''And then about a month or so ago, I wrote almost an album's worth of material for the band and it came out of just ... I mean, I know where it came from, but at the same time, it just came out of almost nowhere.

''I had almost two weeks of those daily visitations and it was so nice. It makes you so happy. You go, 'Fine, I'm not f***ed.' There'll be another tour.''