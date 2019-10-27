According to Bruce Springsteen, his love of cars has helped to power his lyrics.
The 70-year-old singer has an expansive collection of cars, and Springsteen's deep-rooted appreciation for the vehicles has helped to inspire some of his best-known work.
Speaking to the Sunday Times newspaper, Springsteen explained: ''[Cars] continue to be, for me, resonant and romantic and I think the idea of a journey is always compelling to people.
''The image of driving is just very evocative for people. It's a geography that I like to say all people carry inside them. Those images are images that people have internalised through films and travel over the years.''
Meanwhile, Springsteen recently admitted he feels relieved that he's managed to retain his ''mojo'' as a songwriter.
The chart-topping star said that over the last five years, he's produced some of the best work of his legendary career.
Bruce - whose most-recent album is called 'Western Stars' - shared: ''At 70, you appreciate the vitality of your creative life. I think I've had five years where I've done some of the best work I've ever done, the past five years, the book, the play, the film, this record, that's very exciting, you know.
''To be doing, where I'm at now because people do lose their mojo, they lose interest or you never know when you're gonna write well again.
''You know it's a mystery, but I stay very curious about the world and I'm curious about my own talent and where I can take that and so that keeps you alive and vital and the creative fire burning inside of you pretty brightly so I'm fortunate.''
