The Born to Run star played a 15-song set for an estimated 250 staffers in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. on 12 January (17), according to Backstreets.com.

He opened his set with a brief note of thanks to the Obamas and played hits such as Born in the U.S.A., Dancing in the Dark and Land of Hope and Dreams as well as Tougher Than the Rest and If I Should Fall Behind with his wife Patti Scialfa. He also reportedly discussed politics and Obama's impact on America in between tracks.

Following the concert, Obama took to the stage to thank Bruce and said, "He's been with us for some time now, performing his craft to show his support."

The veteran singer has attended the White House a few times in Obama's final months. He was a guest at the president's final star-studded bash which was also attended by Paul MCCartney, Beyonce, Jerry Seinfeld, Chance the Rapper, and Kerry Washington.

He was also presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America's top civilian honour, by Obama in November (16). Springsteen was joined by Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro, Diana Ross, and Ellen DeGeneres.

Springsteen cover band the B Street Band had been recruited to perform at the Garden State Presidential Inaugural Gala, as part of Donald Trump inauguration celebrations, on Thursday (19Jan17) but they pulled out as they didn't want to disrespect Bruce, who is anti-Trump.

Band member Will Forte said: "We owe everything to (Bruce) and our gratitude and respect to the band is imperative above all else. We felt that we had to make it known that we didn't want to seem disrespectful, in any way, shape or form, to Bruce and his music and his band. I don't want to upset them."