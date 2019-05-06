Bruce Springsteen has confirmed plans for another E Street Band tour.

The 'Dancing In The Dark' rocker admitted while he was struggling to write anything for his iconic group of musicians, he had a sudden spark of creativity which has prompted him to put plans in place for another trip on the road.

Speaking to Martin Scorsese at an event at Raleigh Studios in Hollywood Sunday night promoting his 'Springsteen on Broadway' special to Emmy voters, he said: ''I've spent about seven years not writing anything for the band. I couldn't write anything for the band.

''And then about a month or so ago, I wrote almost an album's worth of material for the band and it came out of just... I mean I know where it came from, but at the same time, it just came out of almost nowhere.

''I had almost two weeks of those daily visitations and it was so nice. It makes you so happy. You go, 'Fine, I'm not f***ed.' There'll be another tour.''

The Boss also opened up on why he feel ''darkness'' is so appealing to artists, and revealed he still revisits his hometown of Long Branch, New Jersey to reflect.

He explained: ''If you're an artist, the darkness is always more interesting than the light. It's nice when you let the light in at the end of something, but I was always interested in what were the things that didn't go right.

''I had a habit -- I would drive back to my hometown and I would do this over and over again and I used to ask myself, 'what am I coming back here for?' And I still do it.''