Bosses at the college in West Long Branch, Bruce's birthplace, announced the collaboration on Tuesday (10Jan16), during an on campus question and answer session with the Born to Run singer.

"Monmouth University today announced a new collaborative partnership to establish The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music," a press release confirming the establishment of the archive read. "Through the collaboration, Monmouth University becomes the official archival repository for Springsteen's written works, photographs, periodicals, and artifacts."

The partnership formalises an already existing relationship with the university whereby since 2011 it has hosted a trove of 35,000 items of Bruce memorabilia, much of which was donated by fans.

University President Paul R. Brown said, "The establishment of The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music celebrates and reinforces the Jersey Shore's legacy in the history of American music, while providing a truly transformative experience for our students."

In addition to artefacts relating to the E Street Band leader, 67, the new archive will also contain items relating to other significant figures in American music history including folk pioneer Woody Guthrie, country star Hank Williams, bluesman Robert Johnson and crooning icon Frank Sinatra.