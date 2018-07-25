Bruce Springsteen told Arcade Fire to build an audience in Spain to give them an escape when audiences turned on them in the US.

The 'Reflektor' band's latest album 'Everything Now' was met with a backlash from critics and fans, and Will Butler - who completes the lineup with older brother Win and his wife Regine Chassagne, Richard Reed Parry, Tim Kingsbury and Jeremy Gara - has revealed the piece of advice they received from the Boss himself in case something like this happened.

Speaking on 'Kyle Meredith With...', he said: ''Bruce Springsteen actually told us once, 'Just make sure that you can always play shows in Spain.

'''Because there will come a time when people hate you for like a decade and you can just disappear and go play shows in Spain where people love you.

'''And you'll be in Spain, and you can eat delicious food. And then 10 years after people will realize that you're really great and you can go back to America.' ''

Regarding the critical response to the record - which was released last year and met with what Butler described as ''louder opposing chatter'' - the band admit some fault with the expectations that had been built up for their fifth LP.

Addressing the intricate and drawn-out promotional campaign, the musician added: ''[Reviewers] approached it with more baggage. Baggage that we created, so it was kind of our fault.''

The release came after the band cut ties with Maverick Management's Scott Rodger after 13 years working together, and at the time he praised the innovative multi-instrumentalists for their impact on the music industry in a touching statement announcing that they have parted ways.

He said: ''It's been the greatest pleasure of my professional career working and collaborating with Arcade Fire and everyone on their team.

''They are by far the most important band of their generation and have produced some of the most inspiring music of any time.

''It's with the deepest love and respect that I wish the band all the very best in their future endeavours and very much look forward to seeing what they come up with next.''